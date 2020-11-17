UrduPoint.com
Second Wave Of COVID-19, More Lethal As Compared To First: Musarat Cheema

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) leader Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said the government was taking effective measures to combat coronavirus because its second wave was more lethal as compared to first

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's(PTI) leader Musarat Jamshed Cheema has said the government was taking effective measures to combat coronavirus because its second wave was more lethal as compared to first.

Talking to ptv, she said the people should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) with letter and spirit which were issued by the government to combat the deadly virus otherwise it could spread at large scale in the country.

She said everyone should have to take the pandemic seriously and avoid to attend public gatherings, adding it was our collective responsibility to follow precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Replying to a question, she said the government did not want to stop business activities as the national economy was not so much strengthened to bear huge burden in that regard.

She said the media had played a vital role during first wave of coronavirus and she expecting that it would again to play important role to aware the people about sensitivity of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MPA said the government was following its micro smart lockdown policy for controlling the COVID-19 at yet but it could be changed according to the situation.

She said all political parties should be postponed their public gatherings during on going situation of pandemic, adding the government had already canceled its political public gatherings.

