Open Menu

Second Zone Of CPEC A Game Changer For Pakistan's Economy: Salma Butt

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Second Zone of CPEC a game changer for Pakistan's economy: Salma Butt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) PMLN Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt Monday said that Pakistan was enjoying excellent ties with China and expressed confidence that under the dedicated leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan will soon successfully enter into the second phase of CPEC which will prove a game changer for Pakistan's economic.

Talking to ptv news channel, she said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has pledged to raise millions out of poverty and turning country into a progress country, adding, Shehbaz Sharif will take China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) forward with new vigor, vitality and in a rejuvenated manner.

She said the PML-N government does not believe in the politics of anarchy and hatred but in the practical measures and not in mere hollow slogans, adding, we have founded the CPEC that is a game changer project to improve the economic condition of the country.

She said it is also very significant that a high level Saudi foreign delegation and UAE leadership is visiting Pakistan, adding, these recent visits will not only open new doors of investment in Pakistan but will also inject new momentum in the business activities.

The better foreign exchange reserves will improve the credibility of a country in front of the international financial organizations, she added.

In addition to CPEC, China has expressed willingness to invest in different projects in our country, she mentioned.

She added that Prime minister's foreign policies will give fruitful results and will increase export opportunities as well.

Replying to a question, she said that Pakistan is in dire need of the foreign investment and we must expect huge foreign investment in Pakistan in near future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Exchange Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz China UAE Saudi CPEC Progress Government Million PTV Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

43 minutes ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

1 day ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

2 days ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

2 days ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

2 days ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

2 days ago
 Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan