Secondary School Certificate Marking Concludes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 08:51 PM

Marking for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE has been concluded and the result will be declared on August 31

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Marking for Secondary school Certificate (SSC) examination under BISE has been concluded and the result will be declared on August 31.

Controller Examination board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE), Hamid Saeed Bhatti informed that a meeting of education officers was held here on Wednesday which was attended by Director Colleges, Dr Farid Sharif, CEO District Education Authority, Shamshar Khan, Deputy Director Colleges, Multan, Vehari, Lodharn, Khanewal and head of different marking centres.

He informed that Chairman BISE, Hafiz Muhammad Qasim thanked the participants of the meeting for extending full support in this connection.

The meeting decided to work with more close liaison for completion of HSSC marking, Mr Bhatti noted.

