UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Result To Be Announced On July 15

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 04:47 PM

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual result to be announced on July 15

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on July 15 (Monday) at 10am

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on July 15 (Monday) at 10am.

According to BISER spokesman Arslan Cheema, a result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.

The students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' on Monday.

The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.

Related Topics

Arslan Rawalpindi BISE July SMS 2019

Recent Stories

London, Washington Consider Boosting Military Pres ..

7 minutes ago

China's Huawei unveils 1st 5G smartphone in Kuwait ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese shares open mixed Friday

40 seconds ago

Delegation of Dates exporters to visit Turkey for ..

42 seconds ago

Mani trolls Momina Mustehsan over LSA performance

23 minutes ago

Traders pledge to observe shutter down strike toda ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.