Secondary School Certificate (SSC) annual result to be announced on July 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Rawalpindi (BISER) will announce the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) annual examination 2019 on July 15 (Monday) at 10am.

According to BISER spokesman Arslan Cheema, a result announcement ceremony would be held at Divisional Public School Shamsabad.

The students can check their results on the board's website 'www.biserwp.edu.pk, and www.biserawalpindi.edu.pk' on Monday.

The results can also be checked by sending Short Message Service (SMS) at 800296.