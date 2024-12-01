Secondhand Items In High Demand As Winter Approaches
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) As the winter season approaches, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for secondhand items including clothes, woollen goods, blankets and shoes at Sunday Bazar in Islamabad.
Shopkeepers at the Peshawar Mor Sunday Bazar reported that due to high inflation, consumers are preferring to purchase secondhand goods, believing them to be of better quality and imported. "The consumers believe that second-hand stuff is imported and has a fine quality," said a shopkeeper.
Visitors to the market expressed their preference for secondhand clothing, jackets, shawls, shoes and even kitchenware as they can be purchased at relatively lower prices compared to brand-new items.
"Jackets and sweaters are in the most demand and their quality is better than the brand-new items with a long shelf life," said one visitor, Ibrahim.
Parents also find secondhand children's clothing a practical choice as the garments often do not fit well in the next season.
Another customer, Hamdan said he came to the market to purchase large-sized shoes which are not easily available in regular stores. "I bought shoes six months before and found them to be of good quality," he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 December 2024
Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail
Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024
Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century
CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross
Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay
PPP holds event for foundation day preparations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 100,900 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
90pc verification for Dhee Rani' programme in Lodhran complete2 minutes ago
-
9 stolen motorcycles recovered2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Police seize 5Kg heroin, arrest suspect2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah felicitates people on Sindhi Cultural Day2 minutes ago
-
8 Khwarij terrorists killed, 9 injured; captain, solider embraced martyrdom in 2 separate operations2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed in Sargodha2 minutes ago
-
1,615 people fined for overcharging in November12 minutes ago
-
CM felicitate Sindhi people on their culture day12 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to educate people about HIV AIDS in Nawabshah12 minutes ago
-
Technical support for restoration of religious sites discussed12 minutes ago