SECP decides to expand “Jamapunji” program to Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani Friday said that the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has decided to expand the “Jamapunji” program to Gilgit-Baltistan. He said this program aims to promote financial literacy and investor education among the masses.

Wani said that through concepts such as investment instruments, risk assessment, and the importance of diversified investment portfolios, Jamapunji is trying to educate the students across Pakistan, now including GB, regarding various aspects of finance management so that they may be able to make better financial decisions in the future.

CS GB added that this would be done through the conduct of seminars and workshops by highly qualified professionals in schools in all districts of GB in a phased manner.

He said SECP has been generous to offer 200 scholarships worth Rs. 3.4 million to students and faculty members of Karakoram International University (KIU) and Baltistan University for certification by the Institute of Financial Markets of Pakistan, which will enable the candidates to pursue their entrepreneurial drive.

"These steps would prove to be a breakthrough in improving the understanding, learning, and future decision-making of young minds, Wani said.