UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Extends Assistance For PMYA Youth Uplift Programmes, Endeavours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:40 PM

SECP extends assistance for PMYA youth uplift programmes, endeavours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has agreed to extend its assistance to Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYA) for economic uplift of the youth and promote entrepreneurship culture in the country.

According to a SECP official, the Commission would take all possible and requisite measures for generating employment opportunities for the potential young generation ready for employment.

He said under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme, the registration of new startup companies would be made through online process to ensure transparency and ease for the applicants.

"SECP will ensure ease of doing business for the nascent companies to be registered in communication, tourism and postal sectors under Prime Minister's Kamyab Jawan Programme," he added.

The incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he said, was committed to strengthen the youth financially and socially in order to make them independent for playing their due role for the development of the country, the official said.

//778

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Young All Government Employment

Recent Stories

35 minutes ago

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating 35th birthday toda ..

43 minutes ago

WC 2019: Pakistan to play against South Africa tod ..

1 hour ago

Bollywood’s Riteish Deshmukh extends support to ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 23, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.