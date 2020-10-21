UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Official Submits Documents Against Zardari In Park Lane Reference

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:20 PM

SECP official submits documents against Zardari in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The prosecution provided case record to the Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday in Park Lane corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The court adjourned hearing on the reference till October 28 while the witness in the reference continued recording his statement.

AC-II Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on Park Lane graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Hussain Lawai, Talha Haroon and other accused appeared before the court while Zardari's lawyer sought one time exemption from hearing for his client on the basis of his health condition.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB's witness Ahsan Aslam, who was a senior official of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), resumed recording of his statement.

The court received the record from witness which was made as part of the case record, after which the court adjourned hearing till october 28 with direction to continue recording of the statement on next hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption National Accountability Bureau Exchange October From Court

Recent Stories

Daraz launches Affiliate Program: Opening doors fo ..

31 seconds ago

NAB is preparing for cancellation Maryam Nawaz's b ..

12 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima Virtual Humanitarian Campaign begin ..

22 minutes ago

EGA delivers almost AED60 million in cost savings ..

37 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan ranked Top 2 in country on Daraz M ..

39 minutes ago

Foreign visitors to Japan decrease by 99.4 pct in ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.