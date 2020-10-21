SECP official submits documents against Zardari in Park Lane reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :The prosecution provided case record to the Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday in Park Lane corruption reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The court adjourned hearing on the reference till October 28 while the witness in the reference continued recording his statement.

AC-II Muhammad Azam Khan conducted hearing on Park Lane graft reference moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Hussain Lawai, Talha Haroon and other accused appeared before the court while Zardari's lawyer sought one time exemption from hearing for his client on the basis of his health condition.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB's witness Ahsan Aslam, who was a senior official of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), resumed recording of his statement.

The court received the record from witness which was made as part of the case record, after which the court adjourned hearing till october 28 with direction to continue recording of the statement on next hearing.