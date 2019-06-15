UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SECP Proposes Mandatory Health Insurance For Private Sector Employees

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 10:33 PM

SECP proposes mandatory health insurance for private sector employees

As part of the reforms relating to the development of the insurance market, the SECP has recommended to the federal government to introduce mandatory health insurance for the private sector employees

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 15th June, 2019) As part of the reforms relating to the development of the insurance market, the SECP has recommended to the Federal government to introduce mandatory health insurance for the private sector employees.The SECP has recommended to introduce compulsory occupational health insurance scheme by amending the 1968 West Pakistan Industrial and Commercial Employment (Standing Orders) Ordinance (and its provincial counterparts).

This recommendation is aimed at covering full-time workers, including permanent, contract, and temporary workers and their dependents. The cost of the scheme is nominal and will be borne by the employers.

The hospitalization benefit to each employee and their dependents is proposed to be provided on a cashless basis for network hospitals and on a reimbursement basis in case of out of network hospitals.The mandatory health insurance will enhance the financial inclusion in Pakistan by making insurance accessible to those workers who have currently no health insurance.

This will also improve social wellbeing of private sector employees by providing them with basic healthcare facilities. Such schemes are already working successfully in many countries such as India, China, Dubai, Oman, Germany, Belgium and the United States.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Dubai Oman Germany Belgium United States Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral Holds 1st Mass After ..

20 seconds ago

Nawaz backs all the party decisions made by Maryam

31 seconds ago

US Secret Service Arrest Man for Trying to Access ..

19 minutes ago

Upcoming Round of US-Taliban Peace Talks May Be He ..

19 minutes ago

Elephant Kills Farmer in Northeast Botswana - Repo ..

19 minutes ago

Police Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters Right After ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.