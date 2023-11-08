Open Menu

SECP Publishes Concept Paper On Issuance Of Subordinated Debt Securities

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2023 | 06:04 PM

SECP publishes concept paper on issuance of subordinated debt securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a concept paper on the issuance of subordinated debt by insurance companies and its treatment for solvency purposes, as well as a draft of proposed amendments to the Insurance Rules 2017 to elicit public comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued a concept paper on the issuance of subordinated debt by insurance companies and its treatment for solvency purposes, as well as a draft of proposed amendments to the Insurance Rules 2017 to elicit public comments.

The main objective of the concept paper is to examine how the issuance of subordinated debt can strengthen financial stability and enhance the risk management capabilities of insurance companies, offering them an alternative capital source, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The paper also explores the characteristics and regulatory framework for subordinated debt securities, aiming to enable insurance companies to utilise eligible subordinated debt in their solvency requirements efficiently.

Issuance of subordinated debt under the proposed framework has the potential to bring several advantages to the insurance companies including the ability to maintain solvency margins, engage in alternate capital raising, enhance creditworthiness, and provide the capacity to absorb risks during financial stress.

As new debt instrument issuers, insurance companies' subordinated debt issuing can significantly contribute to Pakistan's corporate debt market growth.

The concept paper and proposed revisions are part of the Insurance Division's efforts to support a five-year insurance sector development plan for sustainable growth and insurance for all in Pakistan.

The concept paper is accessible at https://www.secp.gov.pk/document/concept-paper-issuance-of-subordinated-debt-securities-by-insurance-companies/?wpdmdl=49575&refresh=6548b6dc1c0111699264220 .

Related Topics

Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) 2017 Market All

Recent Stories

PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawa ..

PITB Soft Launches e-Earn Co-Working Space in Rawalpindi

10 minutes ago
 5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

5 drug peddlers arrested in D. I. Khan

8 minutes ago
 Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commi ..

Delegation of welfare organizations calls on Commissioner Malakand

8 minutes ago
 District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the ..

District Mines Minerals Committee meets under the chair of DC

8 minutes ago
 Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient ..

Planning minister for expediting climate-resilient projects

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Learning Festival begins at ACA

Pakistan Learning Festival begins at ACA

8 minutes ago
DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Baha ..

DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Bahawalpur City

18 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 50 Paisa against Dollar

37 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victo ..

Azerbaijan Embassy in Pakistan celebrates “Victory Day”

37 minutes ago
 ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making S ..

ICCI demands urgent privatization of loss-making SOEs to reduce fiscal deficit

37 minutes ago
 MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft ..

MoCC&EC to unveil Pakistan’s first policy draft for trading in carbon markets

37 minutes ago
 Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for r ..

Asian markets drift as traders weigh outlook for rates

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan