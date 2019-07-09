UrduPoint.com
SECP Refutes Press Reports Regarding Crackdown Against Companies

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:24 PM

SECP refutes press reports regarding crackdown against companies

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday refuted a news story appeared in a section of press attributing any purported action against companies to recover gold and other valuable properties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on Tuesday refuted a news story appeared in a section of press attributing any purported action against companies to recover gold and other valuable properties.

A press release issued by the SECP said that no crackdown of any sort is being planned or under consideration of the Commission.

It is also clarified that SECP does not regulate or enforce Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 or Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017.

The SECP powers are restricted to offences provided in the SECP Act, 1997, and other administered legislation as provided in its schedule.

It said that being the apex regulator of the corporate sector, the SECP is taking all necessary steps to ensure beneficial regulation and growth of capital market and corporate sector in Pakistan.

The recently notified Rules including the "SECP (Search and Seizure) Rules, 2019" are a requirement of law under section 31 of the SECP Act, 1997, which merely lays down strict procedures for use of powers by the SECP's investigation officers.

It is reiterated that these powers are restricted to investigations ordered by the Commission under the SECP-administered legislation.

As wrongly reported in a section of the media no new powers have been bequeathed to the SECP. It is clarified that the powers of search and seizure and forced entry have been part and parcel of the SECP Act, 1997, since the establishment of the Commission.

It is stressed here that recently notified Rules are aimed at helping the Commission to curb any potential misuse of authority by the investigation officers.

The Rules, inter alia, require investigation officers to first seek authorization, in writing, from the Commission, comprising of five Commissioners for the purpose of search and seizure.

Further, in certain circumstances, the order from the relevant magistrate is also required.

