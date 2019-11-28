UrduPoint.com
Secretariat Employees To Get Special Allowance

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 04:44 PM

Secretariat employees to get special allowance

The provincial finance department has approved special secretariat allowance for secretariat employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The provincial finance department has approved special secretariat allowance for secretariat employees.

The notification which has been issued by the finance department and applicable from July 1, 2020 provides for 30 to 50 percent special secretariat allowance for the secretariat employees.

It says the allowance would be given on performance basis and those employees who have already been getting any allowance would not be entitled to avail the special secretariat allowance.

