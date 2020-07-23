Secretariat to help, resolving problems of area: ACS South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has said that with the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur, the problems of the area will be resolved.

While addressing a meeting at his office in Circuit House here Thursday, he said Secretariat has been set up in Bahawalpur and Multan to facilitate the.

He said that with the help of Punjab Information Technology board, a software will be developed for the paperless working of the secretariat which will also ensure transparency of matters along with promptness.

He told that all the offices of South Punjab Secretariat will shift from Lahore within next three months.

He said that new buildings are being acquired for the offices of various departments of new Secretariat. He said that construction of Secretariat Complex and residences for officers and staff will start shortly.