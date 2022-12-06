LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of the Secretariat Training Institute, Islamabad visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), Qurban Lines here on Tuesday.

The delegation was comprised 53 under-training officers and 5 faculty members. PPIC3 SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform.

The officers were taken to various arms and functions of the safe city dealing in 15 emergency call centers, video control centre, media management center, and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management center.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives.

He said that so far, more than 12,000 court cases had been supported for forensic evidence.

Due to Safe Cities integrated system, police response time was improving significantly, he said and added that with the help of modern policing, crime was suppressed and traffic flow improved.

The COO said that the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to other cities. Fatal accidents had reduced by 45 percent and with the restoration of international cricket, the image of Pakistan had improved at the global level, he maintained.

The participants of the delegation expressed their views and said that Punjab Safe Cities was a role model for safe city projects in Pakistan. A network of safe city projects with modern technology shouldbe laid across the country, they said.

Later, souvenirs were exchanged from both sides.