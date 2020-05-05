Secretaries assigned tasks in divisions to provide relief to people: Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik Tuesday chaired a meeting and reviewed action against hoarding and profiteering, situation of eatables supply chain, steps against coronavirus, dengue and locust, wheat procurement campaign and patients' look after at hospitals.

The chief secretary told the meeting that top officials had been asked to work in divisions with a view to provide relief to people. He directed the Health Department and the district administrations to ensure all necessary facilities for the coronavirus patients.

On the directions of the Punjab chief minister, secretaries of 27 provincial departments were assigned special tasks in nine divisions to monitor the ongoing wheat procurement and activities to control COVID-19, dengue, locust and prices of essential commodities.

The chief secretary assigned duties to three secretaries in each division and a notification was also issued in this regard. The officers would remain stationed in their assigned divisions two days a week and submit their reports about their visits to districts regularly during this period.

According to the notification, Additional Chief Secretary Energy Irum Bokhari, Secretary school education Sarah Aslam and Secretary Livestock Nadeem Irshad Kiyani were assigned Lahore division. Secretary Women Development Ambreen Raza, Secretary Human Rights Dr Shoaib Akbar and Secretary Housing Nadeem Mehboob would perform duties in Gujranwala division.

Secretary Literacy Sumaira Samad, Secretary Irrigation Zahid Akhtar Zaman and Secretary Higher Education Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman have been given responsibilities in Faisalabad division. Secretary Communication and Works Asad-Ullah Khan, Secretary Local Government Ahmad Javed Qazi and Secretary Forest Capt (retd) Muhammad Asif would perform duties in Sahiwal division.

Secretary Special Education Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari, Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta and Secretary Mines Amir Ijaz Akbar were assigned Dera Ghazi Khan division. Secretary Cooperatives Ahmad Raza Sarwar, Secretary Public Prosecution Nabeel Javed and Secretary Archives Tahir Yousaf would perform the task in Multan division.

Secretary Energy Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar, Secretary Labour Aamir Jan and Secretary Zakat Alamgir Ahmad Khan were given responsibilities in Bahawalpur division. Secretary Transport Asad Rehman Gilani, Secretary Regulation Ahmad Ali Kamboh and Secretary Environment Zahid Hussain were assigned Sargodha division whereas Secretary Excise Wajih-Ullah Kundi, Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal and Secretary Religious Affairs Irshad Ahmad were given duties in Rawalpindi division.

Lahore commissioner, additional IG Special Branch and other officers concerned attended the meeting, while divisional commissioners and regional police officers joined in through video link.