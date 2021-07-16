Secretaries Committee reaffirms its support to Govt in policy making process

The Committee of Secretaries Friday, while reaffirming its primary role to support the government in policy making and its implementation, took notice of the incessant complaints of inertia in bureaucracy with regard to decision making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Committee of Secretaries Friday, while reaffirming its Primary role to support the government in policy making and its implementation, took notice of the incessant complaints of inertia in bureaucracy with regard to decision making.

The committee, which met here, reviewed in detail improvements in the accountability process to bring efficiency among the Federal Government officers.

The matter was earlier discussed by the committee in its meeting on March 20, 2019.

The committee unanimously recommended a thorough review of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law to make it an effective and efficient accountability institution while at the same time ensuring due process and to safeguard the rights of those taking decisions in good faith, using their best judgment and exercising of legitimate authority.

The Secretaries Committee in its meeting on November 04, 2019 after having a detailed discussion decided to recommend amendments in the NAB law, which were then submitted to the Prime Minister's Office.

As considerable time had passed and a lot of further developments had taken place since November 2019, the committee in today's meeting reviewed the earlier recommended amendments and decided to update the same for submission to the Prime Minister's Office.