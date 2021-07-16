UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretaries Committee Reaffirms Its Support To Govt In Policy Making Process

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 09:26 PM

Secretaries Committee reaffirms its support to Govt in policy making process

The Committee of Secretaries Friday, while reaffirming its primary role to support the government in policy making and its implementation, took notice of the incessant complaints of inertia in bureaucracy with regard to decision making

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Committee of Secretaries Friday, while reaffirming its Primary role to support the government in policy making and its implementation, took notice of the incessant complaints of inertia in bureaucracy with regard to decision making.

The committee, which met here, reviewed in detail improvements in the accountability process to bring efficiency among the Federal Government officers.

The matter was earlier discussed by the committee in its meeting on March 20, 2019.

The committee unanimously recommended a thorough review of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law to make it an effective and efficient accountability institution while at the same time ensuring due process and to safeguard the rights of those taking decisions in good faith, using their best judgment and exercising of legitimate authority.

The Secretaries Committee in its meeting on November 04, 2019 after having a detailed discussion decided to recommend amendments in the NAB law, which were then submitted to the Prime Minister's Office.

As considerable time had passed and a lot of further developments had taken place since November 2019, the committee in today's meeting reviewed the earlier recommended amendments and decided to update the same for submission to the Prime Minister's Office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Same March November 2019 Government Best

Recent Stories

Minister directs to spray sacrificial animals to p ..

33 seconds ago

Myanmar Crisis Risks Leaving Entire Generation of ..

34 seconds ago

Lithuanian Vaccination Center Disposes of 5,000 Ex ..

8 minutes ago

Chinese envoy visits Barseen Camp, blast site in U ..

8 minutes ago

Court exempts Capt (retd) Safdar from appearance i ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan, U.S., Afghanistan and Uzbekistan create ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.