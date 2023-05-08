Secretaries discuss water provision for cotton sowing

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo met Punjab Irrigation Secretary Dr Wasif Khurshid on Monday and discussed matters pertaining to provision of water in canals for cotton sowing in south Punjab.

According to official sources here, the irrigation secretary told the agriculture secretary that the department was already providing 53,000-cusec more water to south Punjab against its share of 45,000 cusecs so that proper cotton sowing could be done.

He said that the department was facing more than 27 per cent water shortage in the system, though canals in the region were being given water on priority basis.

Dr Wasif Khurshid said that the Punjab government was taking special measures to achieve the cotton production target this year.