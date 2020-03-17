Secretary Specialized Health, Nabeel Awan along with Secretary Primary Health, capt (retd), Muhammad Usman, paid a visit to the country's largest quarantine area consisting of 2976 rooms here on Tuesday

The quarantine has been set up at Labour Welfare Complex located in Industrial Area of the city.

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul- Haq and Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak were accompanying the visiting secretaries.

Speaking at presser, provincial secretaries stated that pilgrims returning from Iran through Taftan would be made to stay at this quaratine.

They informed that out of total 15,000 pilgrims, 1,200 belonged to South Punjab adding they (pilgrims) would be kept at Multan and Bahawalpur quarantines.

Only five suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted at Nishtar hospital, they informed and added that a mechanism would be formulated to mitigating the rush of people at the health facility.

Doctors, nurses paramedics were the front line force of health department and their lives would not be put on risk at any cost, they assured.

They urged media to play its role for awareness of the masses including hand hygiene and cleanliness, saying that people should adopt social distancing.

Mask was not mandatory for each one of us and elderly people over 60 were more vulnerable for the virus, they clarified.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division and DC visited Nishtar Hospital to check the arrangements.

Focal Person for Coronavirus, Dr Naveed Jamal briefed the officials on latest situation.

NMU VC, Dr Mustafa kamal Pasha was also present.