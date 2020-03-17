UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretaries Health Pay Visit To Pakistan's Biggest Quarantine In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Secretaries Health pay visit to Pakistan's biggest quarantine in Multan

Secretary Specialized Health, Nabeel Awan along with Secretary Primary Health, capt (retd), Muhammad Usman, paid a visit to the country's largest quarantine area consisting of 2976 rooms here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Specialized Health, Nabeel Awan along with Secretary Primary Health, capt (retd), Muhammad Usman, paid a visit to the country's largest quarantine area consisting of 2976 rooms here on Tuesday.

The quarantine has been set up at Labour Welfare Complex located in Industrial Area of the city.

Commissioner Multan Division, Shan-ul- Haq and Deputy Commissioner, Aamir Khattak were accompanying the visiting secretaries.

Speaking at presser, provincial secretaries stated that pilgrims returning from Iran through Taftan would be made to stay at this quaratine.

They informed that out of total 15,000 pilgrims, 1,200 belonged to South Punjab adding they (pilgrims) would be kept at Multan and Bahawalpur quarantines.

Only five suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted at Nishtar hospital, they informed and added that a mechanism would be formulated to mitigating the rush of people at the health facility.

Doctors, nurses paramedics were the front line force of health department and their lives would not be put on risk at any cost, they assured.

They urged media to play its role for awareness of the masses including hand hygiene and cleanliness, saying that people should adopt social distancing.

Mask was not mandatory for each one of us and elderly people over 60 were more vulnerable for the virus, they clarified.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Multan Division and DC visited Nishtar Hospital to check the arrangements.

Focal Person for Coronavirus, Dr Naveed Jamal briefed the officials on latest situation.

NMU VC, Dr Mustafa kamal Pasha was also present.

Related Topics

Multan Iran Punjab Visit Bahawalpur Nabeel Media From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ESMA achieves significant change in consumer cultu ..

36 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 17 ..

2 minutes ago

University of Sindh Jamshoro approves revised budg ..

2 minutes ago

CIA of Islamabad busts notorious gang of street cr ..

2 minutes ago

Iraq's Coronavirus Count Climbs to 154 With 21 Cas ..

2 minutes ago

Death toll from coronavirus climbs to 988

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.