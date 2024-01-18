Secretaries Industries Stresses Promoting Foreign Investment
Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, a meeting of newly appointed trade and investment officers was held at the Civil Secretariat regarding promotion of investment, in which Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chattha, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), Tourism, along with officers of other departments participated.
Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, addressing the meeting, said foreign investors need to be encouraged to invest in Pakistan with full confidence.
He said business Facilitation Centres have changed the culture of investment. He said there are many opportunities for tourism in Punjab and economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism. Effective measures should be taken for the promotion of tourism, secretary industries added.
Officers of the PITB gave a briefing on the ongoing programmes to facilitate investment. Forty officers visited the first Business Facilitation Centre of Punjab.
