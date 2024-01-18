Open Menu

Secretaries Industries Stresses Promoting Foreign Investment

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Secretaries Industries stresses promoting foreign investment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Secretary Industries and Commerce Ehsan Bhutta, a meeting of newly appointed trade and investment officers was held at the Civil Secretariat regarding promotion of investment, in which Secretary Agriculture Nadir Chattha, Punjab Information Technology board (PITB), Punjab Board of Investment & Trade (PBIT), Tourism, along with officers of other departments participated.

Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta, addressing the meeting, said foreign investors need to be encouraged to invest in Pakistan with full confidence.

He said business Facilitation Centres have changed the culture of investment. He said there are many opportunities for tourism in Punjab and economy could be strengthened by promoting tourism. Effective measures should be taken for the promotion of tourism, secretary industries added.

Officers of the PITB gave a briefing on the ongoing programmes to facilitate investment. Forty officers visited the first Business Facilitation Centre of Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Punjab Agriculture Commerce

Recent Stories

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

30 minutes ago
 China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

1 hour ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

3 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

5 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

7 hours ago
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024

9 hours ago
 SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food man ..

SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area

18 hours ago
 CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely ele ..

CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections

18 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment af ..

Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan