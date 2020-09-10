Secretaries meets Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Labour Aamir Jan and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Aneesur Rehman called on Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Secretary Labour Aamir Jan and Secretary Workers Welfare Board Aneesur Rehman called on Punjab Minister for Labour & Human Resource Ansar Majeed Khan here on Wednesday.

The secretary labour briefed the minister about progress in inquiry regarding corruption case in the department.

Ansar Majeed Khan directed the secretary to immediately suspend the persons involved in alleged corruption and hold transparent inquiry proceedings.

He said that corrupt elements would not be tolerated and directed the secretary to complete ongoing automation programme in the Labour Department on war footings.

Meanwhile, the minister also directed the secretary workers welfare board to dispose of pendingcases of worker's grants on a priority basis.