Secretaries to monitor Ramzan Bazaars, Whet procurement centres

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 08:13 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Administrative Secretaries of South Punjab and senior officers have been assigned to monitoring of Ramzan Bazaars and wheat procurement centres in the districts of the region.

Secretaries and officers will check the availability of essential commodities in Ramzan Bazaars on notified rates. Besides, they will also check the wheat procurement process and meet stakeholders and preside over meetings of officers of district administration concerned.

The Punjab government has issued a notification in this regard, said news release issued here on Tuesday.

According to the notification, the member Chief Minister's inspection team will monitor Ramzan Bazaars and wheat procurement in Multan district.

Member board of Revenue will monitor Khanewal district and Secretary P&D South Punjab have been assigned to monitor district Vehari.

Similarly, Secretary Livestock has been assigned District Lodhran, Secondary Higher education District Bahawalpur, Secretary Forest Bahawalnagar, Secretary Local Government Rahim Yar Khan, Secretary Irrigation DG Khan, Secretary Housing Muzaffargarh, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Layyah and Secretary Agriculture will monitor Ramzan bazaars and wheat procurement in district Rajanpur.

