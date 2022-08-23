Secretaries Village, Neighborhood councils go on strike

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Secretaries of village and neighborhood councils across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday went on a strike for indefinite time in favor of their demands.

Assistant Director Local Bodies has written a letter to the Commissioner in this regard saying that the protest by secretaries Village and Neighborhood councils may affect the ongoing anti-polio drive in the province.

The secretaries have locked their offices and were directed to reach Peshawar for a protest demonstration in front of the Provincial Assembly building.