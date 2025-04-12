Secretary Abbasi visits various Population Welfare Offices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) Secretary Population Welfare Department Sindh Hafeezullah Abbasi visited various Population Welfare Offices, Family Planning Welfare Centers and RHS Centers of Tando Allahyar District.

During the visit, he met with the field staff and reviewed their performance. District Population Welfare Officer Tando Allahyar Asif Ahmed Memon was also with him on this occasion.

The secretary emphasized on the staff and clarified that the family planning program should not be limited to offices only, but should play an effective role in the field to reach the general public.

He said that a door-to-door awareness campaign should be conducted in villages, cities, neighborhoods and streets, where information about maternal and child health should be provided to women in particular.

He emphasized that proper spacing in childbirth is not only important for the health of the mother, but is also extremely important for the well-being of the entire family.

Hafizullah Abbasi exhorted the staff that their responsibility should not be limited to just conveying information, but should also work hard for its implementation.

He directed them to perform their duties with dedication, be punctual and discharge their office and field responsibilities in a proper manner.

He warned that any negligence or carelessness in duty will not be tolerated, and action will be taken in case of any negligence.

In his explanatory statement, he also said that many problems arise with the increasing population, therefore, the Population Welfare Department should use its professional skills to practically include married men and women in the family planning program to prevent the increasing population.

On this occasion, District Population Welfare Officer Tando Allahyar Asif Ahmed Memon said that family planning is essential for a better life, better education, better health, and a better society and we are providing awareness about family planning among more and more people.

In this regard, family planning camps, family health fairs and mobile camps are being organized in remote areas of Tando Allahyar district.

He further said that this visit of the Secretary Population is proof that the Sindh government is taking the welfare of the population and the health sector of mothers and children seriously, and practical steps are being taken to ensure direct access to the public.

APP/nsm