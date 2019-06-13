UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Administration, DD Youth Affairs Replaced

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 08:14 PM

Secretary Administration, DD Youth Affairs replaced

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday transferred Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub Secretary Administration Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday transferred Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub Secretary Administration Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department.

Meanwhile Shahid Sohail Khan Additional Secretary-I Administration Department has been authorized to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Administration Department, till further orders.

Similarly KP Government has placed the services of Muhammad Salim Jan awaiting posting in Establishment Department, at the disposal of sports, Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Department for his further posting as Deputy Director Youth Affairs, in his own pay and scale, against the vacant post, in the public interest with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Sohail Khan Post Government

Recent Stories

UN calls for renewed global push to tackle child l ..

2 minutes ago

KP Health Deptt commemorates World No Tobacco Day

2 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of father of ..

2 minutes ago

KP Civil Society demands appointment of NCHR Chair ..

2 minutes ago

50 shops, houses demolished in anti-encroachment o ..

10 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Establishing Facts Before Layin ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.