Secretary Administration, DD Youth Affairs replaced

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Thursday transferred Muhammad Imtiaz Ayub Secretary Administration Department and directed him to report to Establishment Department.

Meanwhile Shahid Sohail Khan Additional Secretary-I Administration Department has been authorized to hold additional charge of the post of Secretary, Administration Department, till further orders.

Similarly KP Government has placed the services of Muhammad Salim Jan awaiting posting in Establishment Department, at the disposal of sports, Culture, Youth Affairs and Tourism Department for his further posting as Deputy Director Youth Affairs, in his own pay and scale, against the vacant post, in the public interest with immediate effect.

It was notified by Establishment Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.