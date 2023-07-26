Open Menu

Secretary Agri For Introducing Inter, Relay Cropping Systems For Maximum Production

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Secretary Agri for introducing Inter, relay cropping systems for maximum production

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that it was a dire need to introduce Intercropping and relay cropping systems in the field to get more production in less area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that it was a dire need to introduce Intercropping and relay cropping systems in the field to get more production in less area.

He said that the current farming system must be converted and the latest technology used in the world should be adopted in order to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held on acceleration and innovation in research activities to achieve more production from less area in the committee room of the Agriculture Secretariat.

The heads of Adaptive Research Farms of South Punjab, scientists of MNS Agricultural University and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture directed heads of Adaptive Research Farms and scientists of Agricultural University to strengthen liaison among each other and regularly share information about your trials.

Saqib further ordered to include leguminous crops in the intercropping system to increase the fertility of the land and preferably focus more on experimenting with soybean and cotton intercropping to get additional income from soybean crops along with cotton crops.

Related Topics

World Technology Punjab Agriculture Saqib Ali Cotton From Share

Recent Stories

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

8 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

5 minutes ago
 National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitiz ..

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

5 minutes ago
 Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushi ..

Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushing Interests of Select Countri ..

5 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

5 minutes ago
 Medicine dealer looted at gunpoint

Medicine dealer looted at gunpoint

5 minutes ago
Boeing shares surge despite Q2 loss as it boosts p ..

Boeing shares surge despite Q2 loss as it boosts plane production

41 seconds ago
 Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore ..

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industr ..

8 minutes ago
 African Union condemns 'attempted coup d'etat' in ..

African Union condemns 'attempted coup d'etat' in Niger

43 seconds ago
 EU Court Rules to Reverse Council's Sanctions on E ..

EU Court Rules to Reverse Council's Sanctions on Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General ..

45 seconds ago
 US Still Assessing Impact of China's Export Contro ..

US Still Assessing Impact of China's Export Controls on 2 Critical Minerals - Tr ..

12 minutes ago
 KMC starts physical verification of pensioners

KMC starts physical verification of pensioners

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan