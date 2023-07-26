Secretary Agri for introducing Inter, relay cropping systems for maximum production

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that it was a dire need to introduce Intercropping and relay cropping systems in the field to get more production in less area

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel, said that it was a dire need to introduce Intercropping and relay cropping systems in the field to get more production in less area.

He said that the current farming system must be converted and the latest technology used in the world should be adopted in order to meet the nutritional needs of the growing population.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held on acceleration and innovation in research activities to achieve more production from less area in the committee room of the Agriculture Secretariat.

The heads of Adaptive Research Farms of South Punjab, scientists of MNS Agricultural University and other relevant officials participated in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture directed heads of Adaptive Research Farms and scientists of Agricultural University to strengthen liaison among each other and regularly share information about your trials.

Saqib further ordered to include leguminous crops in the intercropping system to increase the fertility of the land and preferably focus more on experimenting with soybean and cotton intercropping to get additional income from soybean crops along with cotton crops.