Secretary Agriculture Chairs Meeting; Reviews Cotton Crop, Floods

Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2023 | 05:40 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Saturday chaired a meeting and reviewed the current situation of cotton and floods in Bahawalpur Division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Shabir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Ishtiaq Hasan, consultant Dr. Anjum Ali, and Director General Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmed were present in the meeting. Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that the production of 4 million bales of cotton is expected this year in the Bahawalpur division. With the support of the district administration, steps are being taken to achieve the target of cotton yield.

Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that this month is very important regarding cotton production. He said that the availability of canal water for cotton fields should be ensured in the Bahawalpur division during this month. In ginning factories, 347,000 bales of cotton have been produced in Bahawalpur division which is 142% more than last year. Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that field inspection for cotton pest scouting, surveillance, and monitoring should be increased. He said that agriculture extension staff should go to the field and provide technical guidance to the farmers regarding the clean picking of cotton. He said that cotton is directly related to the country's economy.

