Secretary Agriculture Chairs Meeting To Review Cotton Crop

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2023 | 05:58 PM

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu chaired a meeting held to review the current situation of cotton in the Bahawalpur division

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahu chaired a meeting held to review the current situation of cotton in the Bahawalpur division.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Additional Secretary Agriculture Task Force Punjab Shabir Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Zulfiqar Ahmad Bhon, Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Shakeel Ahmed Bhatti, Director General Agriculture Extension Dr. Anjum Ali, Director General of Agriculture Pest Warning Rana Faqir Ahmed along with Director of Agriculture Extension and other officers participated in the meeting.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab said that under the cotton cultivation campaign, cotton has been cultivated on 2.

132 million acres of land. Iftikhar Ali Sahu has said that the cotton production target will be achieved with the help of the district administrations.

He said that the month of August was very important for cotton production. He said that agriculture extension staff should collect data on cotton bales in ginning factories. Field inspection should be increased for pest scouting, surveillance, and monitoring of cotton. Secretary Agriculture Punjab has said that all the staff of agriculture extension should go to the field and guide the farmers. "Maximum production of cotton is directly related to the stability of the country's economy", he added.

