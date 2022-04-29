UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower Visit Ramzan Sasta Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

Secretary Agriculture Mohammad Israr and Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal Friday visited Sasta Bazaar at Shaheed Chowk and inspected rates of various food items

They were accompanied by ADC Finance Jan Mohammad and DG Zaraat Murad.

On the occasion, Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Israr said that in view of the instructions of the provincial government, after visiting Bajaur Sasta Bazaar, he has just visited Timergara Sasta Bazaar.

He said that Sasta Bazaar has been set up by the provincial government for the convenience of the people. Along with all the food items, especially flour is being provided at very high relief rates.

"We will send it to the Chief Secretary and will try to take further steps for the public convenience in the cheap bazaar," he added. On the occasion, the Secretary also inquired about the different rates.

