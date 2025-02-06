Secretary Agriculture emphasizes promotion of oilseed crops in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Secretary Agriculture Balochistan, Noor Ahmed Pirkani on Thursday emphasized the promotion of oilseed crop seeds and measures for plant protection to ensure sustainable agricultural growth in the province.

The Director General of Agriculture Extension, Masood Baloch, along with various department directors, welcomed the Secretary. He presented the performance of various departments and discussed the challenges they are facing, said a news release.

The Secretary was informed about various Public Sector Develoment Programme (PSDP) schemes aimed at introducing modern methods, addressing climate change, and promoting agricultural development. The performance of different agriculture extension directorates was also discussed.

He assured that in the upcoming fiscal year's PSDP, efforts would be made to support the Department of Agriculture Extension.

The secretary reaffirms the government's commitment to strengthen agricultural services, promoting modern reforms, and address the challenges faced by farmers.

Director General Masood Ahmad Baloch emphasized the need to regulate pesticides in different districts to ensure that the farmers receive the correct pesticides while maintaining environmental protection. Additionally, the creation of a Market Committee board was discussed for better organization of agricultural markets.

The meeting also decided that efforts would be taken for improving and strengthening the collaboration between agricultural research and extension, enabling the development and promotion of new crop varieties for farmers.

Furthermore, the issue of job service structure within the department was also brought up, emphasizing the need for reforms.

The Secretary also acknowledged the role of women in agriculture extension, emphasizing the need for their greater inclusion in advisory services, farmer training programs, and field activities to ensure gender-responsive agricultural development.

The issue of water scarcity was discussed as well, with a focus on developing drought-resistant plants and exploring sustainable solutions to make the most of available resources.

The Secretary inspected floriculture tunnels, hydroponic systems, and laboratory (Regional Pesticides Quality Control Laboratory) facilities. He commended the advancements in modern agricultural techniques and emphasized the need for sustainable solutions to maximize agricultural productivity.

The Secretary lauded the efforts of the Agriculture Extension Department in facilitating agricultural development across the province.