Secretary Agriculture Expresses Dis-satisfaction Over Poor Arrangement At Fair Price Shop
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:13 PM
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo expressed dis-satisfaction over the arrangement at Fair Price Shop and directed officials concerned to improve facilities
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo expressed dis-satisfaction over the arrangement at Fair price Shop and directed officials concerned to improve facilities.
He paid a surprise visit to the Agriculture Department's Agricultural Fair Price Shop, here on Saturday.
He instructed the staff to improve their performance and ensure convenience for citizens in purchase of different items in the bazaar. He stressed importance of reaching out to the public in the best possible manner as per vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. He also ordered to increase the number of counters for citizens and to allocate separate portions for women. He maintained that all items in the Fair Price Shops should be abundantly available from 9 am to 5 pm, with no shortage of any item.
