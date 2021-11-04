Secretary Agriculture for 100 per cent vaccination of people under RED drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel has said that all available resources should be utilized to ensure 100 per cent coronavirus vaccination during Reach Every Door (RED) campaign by November 12.

During a two-day visit to the office of the Chief Executive Officer Health Bahawalpur, he reviewed the performance of (RED) campaign in the review meeting.

He said that all the health department officers should go out in the field and ensure they reach every house.

He said that those who refused to be vaccinated against coronavirus should be made aware of the fatal effects of the virus.

On this occasion, while instructing the district administration, the Secretary of Agriculture South Punjab said that entry of only vaccinated people should be allowed in public and private institutions.

Secretary Agriculture was informed that during this campaign (RED) which has been going on since October 25, millions of people have been vaccinated in the Bahawalpur district.