Secretary Agriculture For Environment-friendly Pest Management Of Mango Orchards

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Secretary agriculture for environment-friendly pest management of mango orchards

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gilani Tuesday stressed on environment-friendly pest and disease management of mango orchards and warned extension officials to mend their ways and reach out to farmers to guide them on healthy, sizable and export-oriented mango production.

During a visit to Mango Research Station (MRS), Shujabad, he observed the root stock mango varieties, high density planting geometry, trench technology and on-field research trials.

He asked researchers to continue addressing climate change impact on mango and hold seminars to inform farmers about modern technology application and benefits. The extension services, he said, must include guidance on tackling fruit fly, prevention of post-harvest losses, modern means of irrigation in new orchards. He also asked researchers to finalize training schedule and informative content for farmers for better orchard management and production.

He also sought data regarding spray employing drone technology on mango orchards and asked researchers to produce variety-wise genuine saplings of mango to install the mango industry on a solid production base.

He asked officials to review the traditional agriculture research and extension system and mold it in accordance with emerging requirements like climate change.

He ordered officials to submit report regarding attack of Hopper on mango orchards and its control by Jan 10, 2021.

He said that Punjab government was making efforts to improve production of mango and modifying recommendations on crop management adding that financial well being of farmers was the pivot of all government's initiatives.

He was informed that mango was planted on 43 acre area at MRS Shujabad including two acres for experiments on high density plantation. He was further informed that 20,000 mango saplings would be provided to farmers during the ongoing season.

