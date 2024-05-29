Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture For Timely Completion Of Cotton Cultivation

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Secretary Agriculture for timely completion of cotton cultivation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu on Wednesday has directed all divisional directors to ensure the achievement of the cotton cultivation target of 40 million acres by May 31, aiming for a yield of 65 million bales, which will be instrumental in driving the national economy.

He instructed relevant officials to provide technical guidance to cotton farmers in light of current weather conditions, issuing separate technical advisories for early and seasonal cotton cultivation. Clear instructions have been given to field formations to stay alongside farmers in cotton areas from sowing to picking to provide guidance.

He instructed that accurate data on cotton cultivation should be compiled.

The Secretary emphasized that no negligence or shortcomings would be tolerated in achieving the cotton cultivation target. He stated that digitized monitoring of field staff activities was also underway. He asserted that achieving the cotton cultivation and production targets was a challenging task that would be completed at all costs.

