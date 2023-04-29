UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture Lays Foundation Stone Of Girls Hostel In MNUSA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu laid the foundation stone of the Girls Hostel at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture, here on Saturday.

Director of Planning and Development Imran Mahmood informed the secretary of agriculture about different projects in progress in the varsity during the briefing session.

Secretary of Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu stressed the need to expand research activities in order to benefit the agriculture sector, especially in south Punjab.

He stated that South Punjab was an agriculture hub. Promotion of agriculture is vital in the region, he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Asif Ali also spoke and stated that the varsity was offering modern education to the students. On this occasion, the Chairman of different departments was also present.

