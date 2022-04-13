UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture Orders Availability Of Cotton Seed, Fertilizers At Fixed Price For Cotton Crop

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2022 | 08:31 PM

Secretary agriculture orders availability of cotton seed, fertilizers at fixed price for cotton crop

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel ordered officials on Wednesday to ensure availability of registered cotton seed varieties, fertilizers and other agriculture implements in abundance in the markets at fixed price for the ongoing cotton season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel ordered officials on Wednesday to ensure availability of registered cotton seed varieties, fertilizers and other agriculture implements in abundance in the markets at fixed price for the ongoing cotton season.

Saqib Ali Ateel spent a busy day during visit to tahsil Jampur where he inspected Ramzan Bazaars, wheat procurement centers, and agriculture markets, says an official release issued here.

He reprimanded an assistant director agriculture extension over poor performance.

During visit to wheat procurement centers, Saqib took a briefing from officials and said that record was being maintained under an online system to bring transparency to process of issuance of gunny bags.

He said that provincial government would procure wheat worth Rs 193 billion from farmers and asked officials to meet their procurement targets without fail.

Secretary agriculture also visited Ramzan Bazaars at Jampur and Dajal. He inspected different stalls and checked quality of food items and prices. He said that officials should ensure that relief announced under Ramzan Bazaars should actually reach the people. He said that special counters were set up for sale of wheat flour, Ghee and sugar at Ramzan Bazaars at low price.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Agriculture Visit Sale Price Jampur Saqib Ali Market Cotton From Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Secretary Punjab reviews performance of Culture de ..

Secretary Punjab reviews performance of Culture dept

17 minutes ago
 Five held for kite flying, selling

Five held for kite flying, selling

19 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Fo ..

Russia, Ukraine Continue Negotiations in Online Format - Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago
 Police horse riding school inaugurated

Police horse riding school inaugurated

19 minutes ago
 Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on el ..

Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

19 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukra ..

Saudi Arabia to Allocate $10Mln Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees - Relief Center ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.