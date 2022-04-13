Secretary agriculture orders availability of cotton seed, fertilizers at fixed price for cotton crop

Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel ordered officials on Wednesday to ensure availability of registered cotton seed varieties, fertilizers and other agriculture implements in abundance in the markets at fixed price for the ongoing cotton season

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel ordered officials on Wednesday to ensure availability of registered cotton seed varieties, fertilizers and other agriculture implements in abundance in the markets at fixed price for the ongoing cotton season.

Saqib Ali Ateel spent a busy day during visit to tahsil Jampur where he inspected Ramzan Bazaars, wheat procurement centers, and agriculture markets, says an official release issued here.

He reprimanded an assistant director agriculture extension over poor performance.

During visit to wheat procurement centers, Saqib took a briefing from officials and said that record was being maintained under an online system to bring transparency to process of issuance of gunny bags.

He said that provincial government would procure wheat worth Rs 193 billion from farmers and asked officials to meet their procurement targets without fail.

Secretary agriculture also visited Ramzan Bazaars at Jampur and Dajal. He inspected different stalls and checked quality of food items and prices. He said that officials should ensure that relief announced under Ramzan Bazaars should actually reach the people. He said that special counters were set up for sale of wheat flour, Ghee and sugar at Ramzan Bazaars at low price.