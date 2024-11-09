Secretary Agriculture Orders Strict Action Over Stubble Burning
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo has said that the harvest season for rice is currently underway across the Punjab province, with strict enforcement measures being implemented against farmers engaging in stubble burning.
Under the Punjab Agriculture Department’s directives, efforts to curb rice stubble burning have intensified. So far, 1,289 cases of stubble burning have been reported, covering an area of approximately 1,700 acres across Punjab. To address these violations, 196 FIRs have been filed, and fines exceeding Rs 15 million have been levied against those responsible, Secretary Agriculture said in a statement issued here on Saturday.
He highlighted that the Punjab Agriculture Department has established 22 Anti-Smog Squads to monitor and guide farmers on sustainable practices adding that eleven of these squads were stationed along the motorway to ensure greater compliance.
In a proactive effort to reduce stubble burning, the Punjab government, under the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Smog Control Program, was providing 5,000 super seeders at a 60% subsidy, with a total investment of Rs five billion, he added.
The secretary agriculture maintained that1,000 super seeders have been distributed so far and daily use of these machines covers thousands of acres. Farmers were not only utilizing these super seeders for their own fields but were also renting them out, making them more accessible to others.
The use of super seeders has led to a significant reduction in stubble burning, marking a positive step toward controlling smog and promoting environmentally-friendly farming practices in Punjab, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 November 2024
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azma accuses PTI of seeking 'NRO', misusing public funds1 minute ago
-
CM condemns Quetta bomb blast1 minute ago
-
DC orders expediting anti-smog drive1 minute ago
-
Iqbal day observed in Sargodha1 minute ago
-
First meeting of steering committee on 'Dhee Rani' programme held11 minutes ago
-
Iqbal Day celebrated at Zamong Kor11 minutes ago
-
LG minister highlights completion of Planning Support System in 10 districts11 minutes ago
-
126 new dengue cases reported in Punjab21 minutes ago
-
Awais reveals ‘Electricity Relief Package’ for domestic, industrial consumers21 minutes ago
-
PM visits Cascade Police Service Center21 minutes ago
-
VC AIOU visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum, pays tribute31 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal urges nation to embrace Allama Iqbal's vision for progress31 minutes ago