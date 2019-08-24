Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed for maximum tree plantation

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed the officers of the department to ensure maximum tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan program

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) : Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed directed the officers of the department to ensure maximum tree plantation under Plant for Pakistan program.

He said that tree plantation was being carried out on large scale in the county on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The secretary expressed these views during planting sapling at agriculture farms owned by government in Multan and Bahawalpur here on Saturday.

He said that tree plantation is vital for health and environmental pollution free environment.

He said that trees are old friends of humans and they provide clean air to people for breathing.

The Secretary said that trees provided us fruits, flowers and shadow, adding that we could serve the humanity by planting maximum trees. He said that trees should be planted at government farms, rest houses, parks, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities, govt and private offices, green belts and banks of canals, under 'One person two saplings' slogan. He also directed the officials to ensure thesuccess of the tree plantation program.