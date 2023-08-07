Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel Promoted To BS-21

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab has notified promotion of secretary agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel from BS-20 to BS-21.

Chief Secretary Punjab has further ordered that the post of secretary agriculture south Punjab would remain upgraded to BS-21 as long as Saqib Ali Ateel continues to remain on this post, says an official release.

