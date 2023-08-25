Open Menu

Secretary Agriculture S.Punjab Visits Cotton Fields In Yazman, Cholistan

August 25, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel here on Friday visited different areas of Tehsil Yazman and Cholistan to inspect the cotton fields. He inspected the exhibition plots of cotton planted under IPM in Chak 68 DB and two cotton blocks of 500 acres in Cholistan.

The farmers told the Secretary that while implementing IPM practices for cotton management, bio-extracts had been used to control harmful insects. The 15 mounds per acre of cotton have been produced from the first harvest of the season, they told and added that the overall condition of the crop was very good and 45 mounds per acre production was expected. The Secretary said that the importance of this area had increased due to the increase in cotton area in Cholistan.

This year, cotton has been cultivated on an area of 253,600 acres in Cholistan. The dry season of Cholistan is proving to be very good for cotton cultivation. Due to this, the pest pressure is naturally low and the crop is proving profitable for the farmers, he said and added, the field staff of the Agriculture Department and other departments are performing their duties and guiding the farmers for better care of cotton in Cholistan.

The Secretary Agriculture South Punjab said that the cotton crop had entered an important phase and farmers must do water scouting regularly for cotton irrigation.

