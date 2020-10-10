UrduPoint.com
Secretary Agriculture Visits Plant Breeding Dept Islamia University Of Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture of South Punjab Sqib Ali Ateel on Saturday visited the Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal briefed about the research activities on Cotton crop as cotton was not just a crop but an industry in itself, ultimately sustaining the development of the country.

He told that the department was emphasizing on bringing the genetic tolerance against Whitefly, Pink Bollworm, CLCV and salt effected soils.

During presentation, he mentioned that soon IUB would get success in developing a CLCV and Whitefly tolerant variety within one year and demonstration trails would be conducted at farmer field next year.

Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel took keen observation along with his team in new Cotton variety IUB-4 where whitefly was managed without using chemicals.

He observed and discussed about Lab facilities and research project carried out in Molecular Breeding lab of PBG and Microbiology lab of Soil science.

Later on presentation was given on challenges in the revival of Cotton in Punjab. During presentation it was discussed that Federal department of Plant protection and PCCC had to hunt the chemical for the control of whitefly from multinational companies as whitefly was damaging the cotton crop from last five years.

During discussion, it was proposed that entomological team from PCCC and Punjab should formulate strategy for whitefly management on the basis of their trails/experiments. Secretary Agriculture highly appreciated that research activities of the department of PBG for revival of cotton in Punjab and suggested to collaborate with departments and other agricultural universities for achieving the goals.

