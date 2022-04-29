UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture Visits Sasta Bazaar At Bajaur

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Secretary agriculture visits Sasta bazaar at Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Fisheries and Cooperative Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Israr paid a visit Sasta bazaar and checked prices and availability of essential food items here on Friday.

Accompanied by Director General Agriculture Department for merged areas Murrad Ali Khan and other officials, the secretary agriculture said that the government was committed to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard, he added, no hurdle would be tolerated.

He also mingled with people who suggested various measures for further improvement in the Sasta bazaar initiative.

The secretary also appreciated the performance of the Bajaur's agriculture department.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Visit Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Af ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

51 minutes ago
 Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly pre ..

Facts against PPP Senator Gillani not properly presented: ECP

1 hour ago
 Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan S ..

Secretary Agriculture, DC Dir Lower visit Ramzan Sasta bazaar

1 hour ago
 Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transp ..

Pakistan earns US $508 million by exporting transport services in 8 months

1 hour ago
 IT Minister directs timely completion of all proje ..

IT Minister directs timely completion of all projects

1 hour ago
 Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

Crackdown launched to check overcharging of fares

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.