Secretary agriculture visits Sasta bazaar at Bajaur

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Agriculture and Livestock Fisheries and Cooperative Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Israr paid a visit Sasta bazaar and checked prices and availability of essential food items here on Friday.

Accompanied by Director General Agriculture Department for merged areas Murrad Ali Khan and other officials, the secretary agriculture said that the government was committed to facilitate people during the holy month of Ramazan and in this regard, he added, no hurdle would be tolerated.

He also mingled with people who suggested various measures for further improvement in the Sasta bazaar initiative.

The secretary also appreciated the performance of the Bajaur's agriculture department.