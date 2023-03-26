UrduPoint.com

Secretary Agriculture Visits Sasta Bazaar In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Secretary Agriculture visits Sasta Bazaar in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Agriculture and Cooperation, Umaid Ali Khokhar here on Sunday paid a visit to the Sasta Ramadan Bazaar at Meezan Chowk and Joint Road. He inspected the stalls of the Department of Agriculture and Community Affairs.

Additional Secretary Agriculture Naseer Khan Mandukhel was also accompanying him.

The Secretary said that Sasta market had been established to provide relief to the citizens in the month of Ramazan.

He instructed that measures would be taken to open more Sasta Bazaars in order to provide facilities to people in Quetta adding that strict legal action could be taken against those involved in self-inflation.

The Secretary also directed to maintain the quality of vegetables saying that the government would take strict and instant action on the public complaints. He said that giving relief to the citizens in all spheres of life was the priority of the government,

Related Topics

Quetta Agriculture Visit Road Sunday Market All Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since ..

DP World’s overseas logistics investments since 2012 cross $10 billion mark

2 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign rec ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign records AED247 million and 13,000 ..

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.