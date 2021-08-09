Secretary alerts health facilities as COVID-19 cases surge in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary health south Punjab Ajmal Bhatti said on Monday that health facilities were being increased for coronavirus patients at all government hospitals to counter the fourth wave of novel coronavirus witnessing surge in positivity rate.

In a letter issued to all the chief executive officers (CEOs) health in South Punjab, Bhatti ordered that all the doctors, paramedical staff, and patients' attendants must wear masks and vaccination process be accelerated to contain the surge, said an official release issued here.

Detailing statistics, Bhatti said that total 48578 coronavirus confirmed cases were detected and of them 45556 recovered so far adding that 1455 have died of the virus infection and 151 patients were undergoing treatment in south Punjab.

He said that so far 170,564 people have been screened in south Punjab. Over 200,000 health workers and doctors besides government employees have received the first doze of vaccine while 85000 have completed their vaccination in south Punjab.

Total over 3.759 million people have received the first doze of vaccine while around 800,000 people have completed their vaccination comprising two dozes.