Secretary appreciates RWMC for cleanliness arrangements on Eid-Ul Azha

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Punjab Local Government and Community Development Imran Sikandar Friday appreciated the performance of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) for outstanding cleanliness arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Presiding over a meeting along with Commissioner Rawalpindi, Noor Ul Amin Mengal to review cleanliness arrangements that had been made on the eve of Eid, he directed the concerned to give one month's basic salary to RWMC workers as was provided to the staff of Lahore Waste Management Company.

Recognizing the services of RWMC during Eid days, the Secretary expressed hope that they will work with the same zeal and spirit in future also.

On the occasion, Managing Director RWMC Owais Manzoor Tarrar briefed the Secretary about the lack of machinery in Rawalpindi and the establishment of more waste dumping stations in Murree to maintain cleanliness work smoothly.

While acknowledging the performance of RWMC staff, the Commissioner announced one month's basic salary for the RWMC workers.

He also directed the concerned departments to arrange more waste dumping stations in Rawalpindi and Murree.

Noor assured the meeting that required funds would be provided to the RWMC for the purchase of new machinery in its efforts to make the district clean and environmentally friendly.