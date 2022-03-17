UrduPoint.com

Secretary Appreciates Work Of RWMC

Deputy Secretary Local Government Punjab Najeeb Aslam on Thursday visited the central control room of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) to review the cleanliness activities of the RWMC

On the occasion, the Managing Director RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar briefed the secretary about the working of RWMC.

Najeeb appreciated the efforts of RWMC in cleaning the city and said that the government was committed to providing an eco-friendly environment to the residents of the province and was utilizing all resources for this purpose.

Later, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Tahir Farooq, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Ms Anisha Hisham and Assistant Commissioner City Dr Zaneera Aftab also visited the central control room of RWMC. They also valued the hard work of RWMC for sanitation in the city and said that RWMC, besides cleaning efficiently created awareness about hygiene and dengue among the people.

