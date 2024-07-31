Secretary approves PWD digitalisation plan

Secretary Population Welfare Department (PWD) Punjab Salman Ejaz Wednesday chaired a meeting on zoom, in which an annual development programme was discussed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Secretary Population Welfare Department (PWD) Punjab Salman Ejaz Wednesday chaired a meeting on zoom, in which an annual development programme was discussed.

Director General PWD, additional director general PITB, the assistant chief (Health) P&D board and Finance Department and other officers of department participated via video link.

In the meeting the digitisation plan was approved. The secretary said that significant steps had been initiated to make the Population Welfare Department a standout among provincial departments. The department was set to modernise and digitise its entire system and procedures based on scientific principles.

During the briefing by PITB, it was highlighted that the launch of the digitisation project would integrate the department into a fully automated system. This would enable real-time access to the financial management system of PWD offices across all districts, attendance management, KPI-based performance monitoring, training management information system, public advisory services, data integrations, statistical view of the data center, and file management up to the last facility (FOAS-e), he PITB briefed.