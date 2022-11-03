Secretary Archives reviews anti-dengue steps in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Archives Punjab Ayesha Hameed visited Faisalabad on Thursday and reviewed anti-dengue arrangements.

She presided over a meeting at the DC Office and directed the district administration as well as officers of Health Department, especially the district programme coordinator for anti-epidemics, to accelerate efforts for controlling dengue larvae at all costs.

She said that the government was very sincere in controlling dengue menace. Therefore, all officials of special surveillance teams should perform their duties honestly, diligently and vigilantly so that dengue larvae could be eradicated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Qaisar Abbas Rind, District Program Coordinator for Anti-Epidemics Dr Zulqarnain and others were also present.