UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Secretary Archives Reviews Measures Against Coronavirus, Dengue Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 04:06 PM

Secretary Archives reviews measures against coronavirus, dengue drive

Secretary Archives Tahir Yusuf here on Saturday reviewed the measures taken to prevent the people from pandemic coronavirus,drive against dengue and also checked wheat purchasing process started by the district government

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Archives Tahir Yusuf here on Saturday reviewed the measures taken to prevent the people from pandemic coronavirus,drive against dengue and also checked wheat purchasing process started by the district government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar briefed the Secretary about the steps were taken to address the situation of pandemic COVID-19 and measures being taken to control dengue.

Officers of health department, food and market committees attended the meeting.

Secretary Archives instructed officers concerned to carry out wheat purchasing in next week to ensure availability of basic food ingredient across the district. He asked to continue operation until complete elimination of locuts from crops here.

Tahir Yusuf also paid visit to DHQ hospital and reviewed the arrangements made for the corona patients being admitted at its corona isolation center.

Related Topics

Dengue Visit Market From Government Wheat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4 drug dealers arrested, narcotics seized in sargo ..

2 minutes ago

Minor boy killed in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Smart Dubai announces details on Strategic Affairs ..

9 minutes ago

Police Say 2 Officers Injured in Armed Attack in I ..

2 minutes ago

115 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 minutes ago

UN prosecutor hails arrest of Rwanda genocide susp ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.