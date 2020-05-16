Secretary Archives reviews measures against coronavirus, dengue drive

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Archives Tahir Yusuf here on Saturday reviewed the measures taken to prevent the people from pandemic coronavirus,drive against dengue and also checked wheat purchasing process started by the district government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Akhtar Malik and Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Akhtar briefed the Secretary about the steps were taken to address the situation of pandemic COVID-19 and measures being taken to control dengue.

Officers of health department, food and market committees attended the meeting.

Secretary Archives instructed officers concerned to carry out wheat purchasing in next week to ensure availability of basic food ingredient across the district. He asked to continue operation until complete elimination of locuts from crops here.

Tahir Yusuf also paid visit to DHQ hospital and reviewed the arrangements made for the corona patients being admitted at its corona isolation center.