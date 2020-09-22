UrduPoint.com
Secretary Asks AMRI To Design Low Cost Agriculture Machinery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:30 PM

Secretary asks AMRI to design low cost agriculture machinery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :South Punjab Secretary Agriculture Saqib Ali Ateel Tuesday asked the Agriculture Mechanization Research Institute (AMRI) to designs low cost agriculture machinery employing reverse and advanced engineering techniques so as to manufacture these at home to speed up farm mechanization process.

Presiding over a meeting held to review the progress on AMRI research activities, Saqib said that availability of low cost agriculture machinery manufactured at domestic level would provide ample opportunities to farmers to get trained and employ machinery at their crop fields, says a news release issued here.

He also advised officials to demonstrate machinery operations for farmers' training and added that machinery should be cost effective and beneficial for farmers.

He said that AMRI should also set up at least one demonstration centre at district level. He said that a machine designed for harvesting cotton crop should be demonstrated and should be advertised through documentary in case of its success.

The secretary also sought AMRI role in analyzing the effectiveness of machinery manufactured by local companies including spray machines and their comparisons with imported machines.

He advised officials to prepare a detailed report on companies manufacturing agriculture machinery to bring these under regulations so that action could be taken in case the machinery does not deliver desired result.

