Secretary Asks To Make HR Dept More Vibrant

Tue 02nd November 2021 | 07:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary Human Rights Department Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar on Tuesday said that a comprehensive Institutional Development Plan be formulated to make the Human Rights department more active.

He was talking to a delegation led by Coordinator, Haqooq e Pakistan, a project of European Union, Ms. Tooba.

Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar said that the objectives and mission of the department need to be further expanded. In this regard, a comprehensive human rights policy formulation is in the process.

He said that it was important to improve the skills of the officers and employees working in the department for which an effective training program for the concerned officers would be formulated so that the affected persons could be treated effectively.

Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar further said that mobilization of the Human Rights Department was a matter of urgency.

He said that the main aim of the human rights department is to protect the rights of persons belonging to marginalized class of all communities throughout the province.

